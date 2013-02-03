RUSTENBURG, South Africa Feb 3 Unheralded Sunday Mba scored 12 minutes from time to hand Nigeria a shock 2-1 quarter-final win and knock favourites Ivory Coast out of the African Nations Cup in Rustenburg on Sunday.

The home-based midfielder set up the goal with a mazy run and his shot took a deflection off Souleman Bamba.

Emmanuel Emenike opened the scoring with a long range shot that sailed right through the arms of Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry two minutes before halftime.

Cheikh Tiote equalised early in the second half with a header as he stole in unmarked at the back post.

Nigeria play Mali in their semi-final in Durban on Wednesday. Later on Sunday, Burkina Faso meet Togo in the last of the quarter-finals in Nelspruit.