RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 26 Ivory Coast became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup on Saturday and Algeria were the first team to be eliminated when they were beaten 2-0 by Togo in Group D.

The Ivorians cannot finish lower than second in their group while Algeria are out after losing their first two matches.

Ivory Coast head the group with six points, followed by Togo and Tunisia on three and Algeria on zero. Ivory Coast face Algeria on Wednesday and Togo meet Tunisia.

Ivory Coast, the favourites to win the title, beat Tunisia 3-0 in Saturday's opening match at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace after their opening 2-1 win against Togo. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Tom Pilcher)