MALABO, Jan 26 Unimpressive Ivory Coast survived an
early penalty appeal on their way to a flattering 2-0 win over
Burkina Faso at the African Nations Cup which took them into the
quarter-finals on Thursday.
Salomon Kalou's first-half strike and a bizarre own goal
from Bakary Kone were enough to give the Ivorians their second
straight win in Group B and a place in the last eight with a
match to spare.
Burkina, who again paid for defensive mistakes as they did
in their 2-1 defeat by Angola, were eliminated.
However, Ivory Coast's performance is unlikely to appease
critics angry with coach Francois Zahoui's safety-first tactics
with a team boasting six English Premier League players in the
starting lineup.
The Elephants produced a similarly dreary display in their
opening 1-0 win over Sudan, another theoretically much weaker
team.
"I am satisfied, there are things to improve and our target
is to go as far as possible," said Zahoui. "We didn't concede
goals for the second game in a row and that is another plus."
"They were very, very determined, they played with passion
and caused us a lot of problems."
Burkina coach Paulo Duarte said: "We played a perfect game,
only a team which has a lot of qualify can play the way we did
today."
PITROIPA TRIPPED
The game could have taken a different turn if Burkina Faso
had been awarded a penalty in the ninth minute when Jonathan
Pitroipa was tripped in the area, but play was waved on.
Instead, the Elephants went ahead in the 16th minute when
Kalou scored with a full-blooded volley after two Burkina
defenders failed to clear Didier Drogba's cross.
The Ivorians sat back, allowing Burkina to get into the game
as Alain Traore had three long-range efforts on goal before the
break.
Pitroipa set up Burkina's best chance after halftime when he
tricked his way to the byline and Traore's side-footed effort
was stopped by a grateful Boubacar Barry.
Gervinho missed two good chances on the break for the
Ivorians, who often pulled eight players back into their own
half even when in possession, before Kone's misfortune.
Arthur Boka sent a long free kick into the Burkina area and
Kone, unmarked, sent a backwards header looping over the
stranded Daouda Diakite.
