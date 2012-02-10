Feb 11 Factbox on Ivory Coast ahead of Sunday's African Nations Cup final against Zambia:

PAST RECORD

* Winners: 1992

* Runners-up: 2006

RECENT FORM

The Ivorians were the only side to complete the qualifiers with a 100 percent record and have kept up that winning streak at the finals tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, winning five matches without conceding a goal.

They are the top-ranked team in Africa (18).

COACH

Francois Zahoui is hoping to emulate the achievement of Ivorian compatriot Yeo Martial, the last black African coach at the helm of a Nations Cup-winning side exactly 20 years ago.

The 49-year-old has already broken down barriers, becoming the first African international to play in Serie A when he was a dreadlocked winger with Ascoli in 1981.

Zahoui took over as Ivorian coach from Sven Goran Eriksson after the 2010 World Cup.

KEY PLAYER

With more than 50 international goals, Didier Drogba remains the talisman for the Ivorians even as he approaches his 34th birthday. He is competing in his fourth Nations Cup having narrowly failed to steer the well-fancied 'Elephants' to glory in the last three tournaments. He is still hoping to atone for missing a penalty in the shootout that followed the 2006 final, where the Ivorians lost to hosts Egypt.

OTHER FACTS

* Eight players from the 2006 squad that were runners-up in Egypt return to the final on Sunday in Libreville.

*Didier Zokora became the first Ivorian to pass the 100-cap mark in the quarter-final win over Equatorial Guinea.

* Midfielder Yaya Toure was crowned African Footballer of the Year in December, a month before the Nations Cup finals kicked off. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories