LIBREVILLE, FEB 13 - By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE Feb 13 Ivory Coast's golden
generation, led by Didier Drogba, could have one final shot at
the African Nations Cup title thanks to the intricacies of the
international soccer calendar.
Drobga, 33, has taken part in four Nations Cups and seen his
side lose twice on penalties in the final, once in the
semi-finals and once in the quarters, despite invariably being
billed as favourites and playing some of the best football.
This year's tournament looked to be the last chance for the
likes of Drogba, Didier Zokora and Kolo Toure who under normal
circumstances would have to wait two years for another crack at
the title.
But the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has switched
the competition to odd years rather than even so that it no
longer takes place in the same season as a World Cup.
Rather than wait three years until the next Nations Cup, CAF
has decided to that the competition will be held in 2013, in
South Africa.
"If they still have the motivation they can still play an
important role for the team," said coach Francois Zahoui, whose
own future is the subject of speculation, after they lost on
penalties to Zambia in Sunday's final after a goalless draw.
"But these are decisions not to be made now."
Zahoui, determined to end Ivory Coast's habit of playing
attractive football but failing to win the trophy, had banked on
a more pragmatic approach and his team got through their six
games without conceding a goal.
But his lacked of ambition cost them in the final against
opponents who were always adventurous despite their underdog
status.
PROBLEMS AHEAD
While Drogba may have benefited from the switch, other
quirks and problems now lie in store.
The qualifying competition for 2013 will have to be greatly
curtailed and CAF has decided to play it in a straightforward
knockout format, with home and away ties in each round.
This year's 16 finalists will be given byes to the final
qualifying round and will be seeded, meaning they only have to
play two matches to get to South Africa.
These 16 include Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, who only
qualified for 2012 as co-hosts and would not normally be counted
among the continent's top sides.
The likes of Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt, meanwhile, enter
the fray one round earlier.
The change also means that CAF will no longer be able to
combine the Nations Cup qualifiers with World Cup qualifiers --
a ploy which worked well in 2010 and was widely welcomed by
European clubs tired of having to release their African players.
Africa's World Cup qualifying format has also changed with
10 groups of four in the main phase of the tournament, which
starts in June, followed by playoff ties between the winners to
determine the continent's five representatives in Brazil.
This means that not only do teams have to win their group,
they must also go through the tension of a two-leg knockout tie
to qualify. They will not be able to comfortably qualify with
games to spare by dominating the group.
Ivory Coast have a tough start with Morocco in their group,
while Nations Cup champions Zambia have fared even worse, having
to face Ghana and Sudan who both reached the last eight in Gabon
and Equatorial Guinea.
South Africa, on the other hand, have neighbours Botswana,
who made their Nations Cup debut this year and lost all three
games, along with Ethiopia and Central African Republic.
