ABIDJAN Nov 19 Ivory Coast qualified for the African Nations Cup finals on Wednesday after a tepid 0-0 draw with 10-man Cameroon, who had Stephane Mbia sent off just before the hour in Abidjan.

Cameroon had made the finals as Group D winners and showed little sense of adventure in a game that ended in farcical circumstances with the Ivorians passing the ball around in defence and the visitors showing no desire to win possession.

Cameroon captain Mbia was sent off for fouling striker Gervinho when he was adjudged to have been the last defender, despite the immediate presence of team mate Henri Bedimo.

Yaya Toure's goal-bound effort from the free kick was headed off the line, which was the closest either side came to a goal.

Cameroon have 14 points followed by Ivory Coast on 10 with DR Congo, who beat Sierra Leone 3-1, third on nine.

The Congolese could still reach the finals as the best third-placed side in the pool stages but must wait for the rest of the qualifiers to be completed on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast join Cameroon, Algeria, Cape Verde Islands, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Senegal and new hosts Equatorial Guinea in the Jan. 17-Feb. 8 tournament which will feature 16 teams. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)