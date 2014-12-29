Dec 29 Manchester City's Yaya Toure heads a list of four players from the Premier League included in the Ivory Coast squad for the African Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea.

French coach Herve Renard named his final 23-man selection for the Jan. 17 - Feb. 8 tournament on Monday and also included Liverpool's Kolo Toure for the final time as the defender will retire from international football after the event.

Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote and Swansea City's top scorer this season, striker Wilfried Bony, have also been included.

Centre-back Eric Bertrand Bailly, 20, from Spanish side Espanyol receives a first call-up.

Renard had been hoping to persuade veteran Didier Drogba to reverse his decision to retire from the national team after the World Cup in Brazil, but the Chelsea striker has opted to remain with his club.

Ivory Coast are looking to end a decade of disappointment at the continental finals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Sylvain Gbohouo (Sewe Sport), Sayouba Mande (Staebek)

Defenders: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Toulouse), Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain), Eric Bertrand Bailly (Espanyol), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag), Sakia Tiene (Montpelier), Kolo Toure (Liverpool), Ousmane Viera (Rizespor)

Midfielders: Roger Assale (Sewe Sport), Serey Die (Basle), Ismael Diomande (St Etienne), Cheick Doukoure (Metz), Max Gradel (St Etienne), Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Swansea City), Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), Gervinho (Roma), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin), Junior Tallo (Bastia), Lacina Traore (Monaco). (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)