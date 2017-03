MALABO Jan 24 Max Gradel struck with three minutes left as Ivory Coast snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against neighbours Mali who led for 80 minutes in a bad-tempered African Nations Cup match on Saturday.

Gradel slotted home from 12 metres after Serge Aurier's pass was deflected into his path by a defender as the Elephants finally broke Mali's stubborn resistance after dominating the game.

Bakary Sako scored with a brilliant volley after seven minutes for Mali to leave the Ivorians chasing the game.

It was the second straight 1-1 draw for both sides in Group D, leaving them with two points apiece. Cameroon and Guinea, with one point each, were meeting later on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)