MALABO Jan 24 Hapless Mali were denied a famous win over Ivory Coast when they conceded a late equaliser for the second game in a row and were held to a 1-1 draw in the African Nations Cup on Saturday.

Mali had not scored in their previous six meetings against their more illustrious neighbours but Bakary Sako quickly put that right with a brilliant volley after seven minutes.

The Eagles, who had conceded an 83rd minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in their opening game, resisted 80 minutes of Ivorian domination until halftime substitute Max Gradel levelled with three minutes left.

It was the third straight 1-1 draw in Group D, where Cameroon were facing Guinea later on Saturday in the second half of a double bill, and left Mali and Ivory Coast with two points.

The match began dramatically when Ismael Diaomonde lost possession in midfield and Mali, semi-finalists in the last two tournaments, broke upfield.

The ball was swept out to Sambou Yatabare on the right and Sako met his curled cross at an awkward height to lash the ball emphatically into the bottom corner.

Furious Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard, who led Zambia to the title in 2012, kicked water bottles on the touchline and angrily reprimanded his players as they struggled to create chances against dogged opponents.

The Ivorians had a penalty appeal turned down when Wilfried Bony was clumsily knocked over by Molla Wague and Kolo Toure's header was tipped onto the bar by Mali goalkeeper Soumaila Diakite before halftime.

Diakite went off injured and was replaced by Germain Berthe midway through the second half, although Mali still looked capable of holding on.

In a rare attack, Mali nearly sealed the points when Sylvain Gbohouo dropped a cross and Wilfried Kanon hacked the ball off the line.

But the Ivorians finally broke them down when Serge Aurier's pass was deflected into Gradel's path and he scored with a low shot which went under Berthe's outstretched arm. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin and Ken Ferris)