MALABO Feb 1 A Wilfried Bony brace and a late Gervinho effort secured a 3-1 victory for Ivory Coast on Sunday, sending them through to the African Nations Cup semi-finals at the expense of Algeria.

Manchester City's Bony was the game's outstanding individual, opening the scoring on 26 minutes after heading home a fantastic Max Gradel cross.

Algeria fought back into the match through El Arabi Soudani's 51st minute goal after again exposing Ivory Coast's defensive fragility. However, Bony put the Ivorians back on top, leaping superbly to power a Yaya Toure free kick past Rais Mbolhi on 68 minutes.

Despite several late scares, the Ivorians clung on to their lead, with Gervinho adding a third in the dying moments, and advance to face Democratic Republic of Congo in the first semi-final in Bata on Wednesday.