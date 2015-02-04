BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 4 Goals from Yaya Toure and Gervinho helped steer Ivory Coast into the African Nations Cup final in a 3-1 win over Democratic Republic of Congo in the Estadio de Bata on Wednesday.

Toure blasted home a missile-like shot after 21 minutes to give the Ivorians the lead but a handball allowed Dieumerci Mbokani to equalise from the penalty spot three minutes later.

Gervinho had an effort cleared off the line in the 40th minute but the Ivorians won back the ball and caught the Congolese defence cold with Wilfried Bony setting up Gervinho to sweep home less than a minute later.

Defender Wilfried Kanon added a third midway through the second half with a rebound from a corner.

Ivory Coast will play in Sunday's final in Bata against Equatorial Guinea or Ghana who meet in the second semi-final in Malabo on Thursday.