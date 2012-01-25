BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 25 A tropical downpour flooded the pitch and delayed the start of a double bill of African Nations Cup matches on Wednesday.

Libya were due to face Zambia in a Group A match at the Estadio de Bata but the two teams did not come out on the pitch for the scheduled kick off at 1600 GMT. No official announcements were made to confirm the delay.

Officials were inspecting the pitch and the players' tunnel was also flooded.

Co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and Senegal were due to meet in the second match at 1900 GMT.

The worst of the storm lasted around 20 minutes, long enough to leave large areas of the pitch under puddles of water as the drainage appeared unable to cope.

Communications in the stadium were also affected as the wi-fi system crashed and television pictures were interrupted.

