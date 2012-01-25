BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 25 Libya kept alive hopes of an African Nations Cup finals fairytale by holding Zambia to a 2-2 draw in their Group A match on Wednesday.

Ahmed Saad scored twice for the north Africans, who overcame the obstacle of last year's civil war to qualify for the tournament, being co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

It was the first point for Libya, who must now beat Senegal in their final match at the weekend to have any chance of progressing to the last eight. Libya lost to Equatorial Guinea in last Saturday's opening game.

Zambia had to twice fight back in a game delayed by more than an hour because of a torrential downpour that left the pitch virtually unplayable.

Workers attempted to clear puddles of water before kick off but even then the two sides battled through a punishing 90 minutes in a mud bath.