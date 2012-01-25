* Libya draw 2-2 with Zambia
* Decision to play on waterlogged pitch condemned
(adds details, quotes)
By Mark Gleeson
BATA, Equatorial Guinea, Jan 25 Libya kept alive
hopes of an African Nations Cup finals fairytale by holding
Zambia to a 2-2 draw in their Group A match on Wednesday.
Ahmed Saad scored twice for the north Africans, who overcame
the obstacle of last year's civil war to surprisingly qualify
for the tournament, being co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial
Guinea.
It was the first point for Libya, who must now beat Senegal
in their final match at the weekend to have any chance of
progressing to the last eight. Libya lost to Equatorial Guinea
in last Saturday's opening game.
"We'll see what chance we have but that we will try to win
at all costs is sure," said Libya's only Europe-based player,
Djamal Abdallah of Portuguese club Braga.
The decision to go ahead with Wednesday's match on a
virtually unplayable pitch, after a heavy downpour delayed
kick-off by more than an hour, was heavily criticised by both
teams.
"The players could have been badly injured. We should not
have started," Abdallah told Reuters.
It was a sentiment shared by Zambia captain Chris Katongo.
"The conditions were really bad and very difficult to play
in. We had to resort to ping-pong football and that is not our
style," he said in a reference to both teams having to keep the
ball in the air to get forward momentum.
PUDDLES OF WATER
Workers cleared puddles of water before kick off and a
machine to soak up the liquid was brought on during the halftime
break, but even then the two sides battled through a punishing a
mud bath.
Saad scored first for Libya after just four minutes,
slotting in from the left after breaking clear of the defence.
But Zambia immediately hit back with Emmanuel Mayuka getting
onto the end of a cross from Rainsford Kalaba to equalise in the
29th minute. It was his second goal of the tournament.
Saad took advantage of a defensive slip to restore Libya's
lead just after the break but again Libya's lead did not last
long with Katongo finishing from close range after a bicycle
kick pass from Mayuka.
"It was good to score again and it came at the right time,"
Katongo said.
The heavy pitch saw the teams tire near the end but Zambia
might have snatched victory in stoppage time as the Libyans
cleared desperately under severe pressure.
Senegal were meeting Equatorial Guinea in the second game in
Bata on Wednesday, with its kick-off delayed by 75 minutes.
