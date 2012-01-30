BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 30 Libya
were basking on Monday in the satisfaction of a formidable
achievement against difficult odds despite departing the African
Nations Cup after the completion of the group stage.
A first win in 30 years for the country at the finals came
on Sunday when they beat Senegal 2-1 but it was not enough to
see them into the last eight.
However, four points from their three games in Equatorial
Guinea will have been beyond their wildest expectations less
than year ago when their football federation headquarters were
damaged in the bombing of Tripoli and their Brazilian coach and
assistants had to flee the beleaguered capital.
"There is a great satisfaction in the victory because of the
current situation in Libya," said coach Marcos Paqueta, who left
for Brazil when the uprising against the Muammar Gaddafi regime
broke out in February but returned without having being paid for
seven months to lead his side to an unlikely qualification.
"This result is a good performance for Libya. It's a tribute
to the work of the federation that has put in a lot of effort to
ensure the players were in top conditions.
"We must commend the efforts of the players."
TEAM RAVAGED
Libya had to play five of their six qualifiers away and saw
their team ravaged by the effects of the war. Several key
players were kicked out for their support of the Gaddafi regime,
including influential captain Tarek Tayeb who is now in exile in
Kuwait.
Others - including three in the 23-man squad at the Nations
Cup - took up arms and fought with the rebels who eventually
overthrew Gaddafi in August and September, a few weeks before
Libya produced a stunning draw in Zambia to qualify for the
finals for only the third time.
Paqueta had his squad preparing in Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates for two months before the Nations Cup finals and is
keen to see out the rest of his four-year contract, signed
ironically with Gaddafi's son in mid-2010.
"No big surprise like this happened in football since
Denmark (winning the European Championship) in 1992," asserted
Libyan Football Association secretary Ahmed Abdel Majid to
Reuters.
The majority of the Libyan squad now return home to an
uncertain future with their league in hiatus.
There are plans to host a club tournament in February but no
signs yet that the situation in the country is stable enough for
regular competition, Confederation of African Football officials
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; additional
reporting by Osama Kahiry in Cairo; Editing by Mark Meadows)