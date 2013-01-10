Jan 10 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Mali ahead of this year's tournament in South Africa from Jan. 19 to Feb. 10:

Previous appearances African Nations Cup finals: 7

Best performance: Runners-up: 1972; Third: 2012

FIFA world ranking Dec 2012: 25th

Coach:

Frenchman Patrice Carteron played briefly on loan at Sunderland in 2001, scoring from his defensive position in the derby against Newcastle United. The rest of his playing career was spent in France. He managed Cannes and led Dijon to promotion to Ligue 1 in 2011. Carteron lost his job just before the end of their debut season in the top flight as they went straight back down.

Key players:

Seydou Keita (Dalian Aerbin). Age: 32 (33 on Jan. 16). Pos: Midfielder

Keita was a teenage prodigy at Olympique Marseille but failed to deliver on his early promise and spent time at Lorient and Racing Lens before moving to Spain in 2007. His transfer from Sevilla to Barcelona in May 2008 was valued at some 14-million euros and he played with the Catalans until last May, after which he left for China.

Momo Sissoko (Paris St Germain). Age: 27. Pos: Midfielder

Sissoko has not played for Mali since the 2010 Nations Cup, first shunning subsequent call-ups following a disappointing tournament in Angola and then once reconciled with the side missing out because of injury. Mali are taking a punt on his fitness by picking him for the 2013 finals.

Modibo Maiga (West Ham United). Age: 25. Pos: Forward

Played at the last two African Nations Cup finals but at the 2012 tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon he missed the later stages after contracting malaria. Moved to London in July from Sochaux.

Prospects:

Mali have climbed to their highest position in the FIFA world rankings and have seemingly overcome the political turmoil after the coup in the country in March. They were surprise bronze medal winners at the 2012 finals and will expected to at least get through to the knockout stages again. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Alison Wildey)