By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 1 Midfielder Seydou Keita
scored 15 minutes from time as Mali came from behind to beat
Botswana 2-1 to advance to the African Nations Cup
quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Mali finished second in Group D, behind Ghana, and set up a
meeting on Sunday with co-hosts Gabon in Libreville.
Mali proved unconvincing in the match, watched by a 5,000
crowd, but Guinea's failure to beat Ghana in the other group
game in Franceville ensured their progress.
Botswana scored first against the run of play with a
sweeping move out of their midfield, started and finished by
Mogakolodi Ngele in the 51st minute.
He played a pass out wide and delayed his run into Mali's
penalty box to arrive at the right moment and sweep the return
ball home.
But Mali's pressure paid off six minutes later with Abdou
Traore turning the defence before providing a cross that Modibo
Maiga forcefully headed goal ward. Botswana goalkeeper Modiri
Marumo could only parry it right to Garra Dembele who hammered
home from close range.
Keita's goal was set up by his persistence on the edge of
the penalty area as he probed an opening and then got a return
pass from Cheick Tidiane Diabate to perfectly place the ball
into the roof of the net.
Ngele might have had Botswana level soon after but was
selfish in going for a long range shot instead of passing but
Botswana pressed and ensured some anxious final minutes for
Mali.
Then there was the further agony for a full five minute wait
until Guinea's failure to beat Ghana was confirmed. The Mali
players stood anxiously waiting, watching pictures on the big
screen before erupting in celebration.
(editing by Justin Palmer)