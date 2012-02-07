LIBREVILLE Feb 7 Mali coach Alain Giresse has warned his players any inhibition on their part could prove costly when they meet the Ivory Coast in Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final.

"We know their stats and what they have achieved at this event so far but there is no point in going onto the field if we do so with fear," he told a news conference on the eve of the match in Gabon's Libreville, where the Ivorians start as runaway favourites.

"The Ivorians are a team of quality and talent and they've shown great potential. But we must not take to the field with any fear. We must have respect and some humility but fear would be a killer."

Mali have a long-standing losing record against their west African rivals but Giresse dismissed past comparisons.

"It's a new game. I feel sorry for those who are already making predictions. Let's first see what happens," he said.

The numbers are stacked up against Mali, as well as form at the tournament.

Opponents Ivory Coast have compiled a run of four successive wins with eight goals scored and none conceded while Mali, who got four points in the group phase, had to squeeze through on penalties in their quarter-final against co-hosts Gabon.

"We had two hours of intense football and there is still some fatigue for the players. We are not looking at miracles but rather to utilise what we have. If it needs to go to penalties again, I'll take that," quipped Giresse.

He said his players had refused to practice penalty-taking before the quarter-finals, telling Giresse it was a bad omen.

"They insisted it had to be spontaneous but they took them very well," he said.

Mali won 5-4 in the shootout on Sunday to eliminate the home team, who had enjoyed the better chances in the game.

Ghana play Zambia in the other semi on Wednesday in Bata.

