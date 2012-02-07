By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 7 Mali coach Alain Giresse has
warned his players any inhibition on their part could prove
costly when they meet the Ivory Coast in Wednesday's African
Nations Cup semi-final.
"We know their stats and what they have achieved at this
event so far but there is no point in going onto the field if we
do so with fear," he told a news conference on the eve of the
match in Gabon's Libreville, where the Ivorians start as runaway
favourites.
"The Ivorians are a team of quality and talent and they've
shown great potential. But we must not take to the field with
any fear. We must have respect and some humility but fear would
be a killer."
Mali have a long-standing losing record against their west
African rivals but Giresse dismissed past comparisons.
"It's a new game. I feel sorry for those who are already
making predictions. Let's first see what happens," he said.
The numbers are stacked up against Mali, as well as form at
the tournament.
Opponents Ivory Coast have compiled a run of four successive
wins with eight goals scored and none conceded while Mali, who
got four points in the group phase, had to squeeze through on
penalties in their quarter-final against co-hosts Gabon.
"We had two hours of intense football and there is still
some fatigue for the players. We are not looking at miracles but
rather to utilise what we have. If it needs to go to penalties
again, I'll take that," quipped Giresse.
He said his players had refused to practice penalty-taking
before the quarter-finals, telling Giresse it was a bad omen.
"They insisted it had to be spontaneous but they took them
very well," he said.
Mali won 5-4 in the shootout on Sunday to eliminate the home
team, who had enjoyed the better chances in the game.
Ghana play Zambia in the other semi on Wednesday in Bata.
