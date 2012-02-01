*Barcelona star winner for Mali
*Anxious wait until last eight place confirmed
By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE, Feb 1 Midfielder Seydou Keita scored
15 minutes from time as Mali came from behind to beat Botswana
2-1 and reach the African Nations Cup quarter-finals on
Wednesday.
Mali finished second in Group D, behind Ghana, and set up a
meeting on Sunday with co-hosts Gabon in Libreville.
Mali proved unconvincing in the match, watched by a 5,000
crowd, but Guinea's failure to beat Ghana in the other group
game in Franceville ensured their progress.
Botswana scored first against the run of play with a
sweeping move out of midfield, started and finished by
Mogakolodi Ngele in the 51st minute.
He played a pass out wide and delayed his run into Mali's
penalty box to arrive at the right moment and sweep the return
ball home.
But Mali's pressure paid off six minutes later with Abdou
Traore turning the defence before providing a cross that Modibo
Maiga forcefully headed goal ward. Botswana goalkeeper Modiri
Marumo could only parry it right to Garra Dembele who hammered
home from close range.
"It was a huge lift for us to score then and the win means
everything. We have a chance now to go all the way," Dembele
told reporters.
KEITA PERSISTENCE
Keita's goal was set up by his persistence on the edge of
the penalty area as he probed an opening and then a return pass
from Cheick Tidiane Diabate to perfectly place the ball into the
roof of the net.
Ngele might have put Botswana level soon after but was
selfish in going for a long-range shot instead of passing but
Botswana pressed and ensured an anxious final few minutes for
Mali.
They then had to wait for a full five minutes until Guinea's
failure to beat Ghana was confirmed. The Mali players stood
anxiously waiting, watching pictures on the big screen before
erupting in celebration.
"I was full of anguish at the end of the game having to
wait. There is always this uncertainty, so I preferred to go
back to the change room and wait patiently for the a outcome,"
said Mali coach Alain Giresse, who was in a similar situation at
the last Nations Cup two years when in charge of Gabon.
Botswana depart after three successive losses but the
experience for the debutants had proved invaluable, said
midfielder Mogogi Gabonamon.
"We had a chance to compete in a tournament we never even
dreamt of going to. That will be our history for the rest of our
lives."
