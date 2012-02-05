LIBREVILLE, FEB 5 - By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE Feb 5 Mali midfielder Seydou Keita
broke down in tears as he appealed on Sunday for an end to
fighting in his country, using the platform of the African
Nations Cup to call for peace.
More than 20 northern separatist rebels were killed during
two days of clashes in the Timbuktu region on Saturday in
continuing violence as Tuareg insurgents seek to create an
independent state in the north of Mali.
"I'm appealing to the people to stop. It's not normal, we
don't do that. We need peace, we are all Malians," he told a
news conference after Mali had reached the semi-finals by
beating hosts Gabon on penalties.
"The president of the republic needs to do the most he can
to stop it. We are celebrating our win but at the same time we
feel very sad. There is a sadness among the players," he said
before breaking down.
The Barcelona midfielder scored the decisive kick in Mali's
5-4 shootout win but before taking questions from reporters he
made his tearful appeal.
Civilians have been fleeing attacks in recent days and
Tuaregs have left the capital Bamako, in the south, fearing
reprisals after violent demonstrations this week.
The rebels say they are fighting to secure the independence
of Azawad, Mali's three northern regions, Kidal, Timbuktu and
Gau. The government accuses the rebels of atrocities and
collaborating with al Qaeda, a charge they reject.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)