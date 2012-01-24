FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 24 A speculative
effort from Bakaye Traore flew high into the net to secure
a hardfought 1-0 win for Mali over Guinea in their opening
African Nations Cup Group D match in Libreville on Tuesday.
The French-born midfielder struck a firm shot from just
outside the penalty area to separate the west African rivals,
the last of the 16 teams at this year's tournament in Equatorial
Guinea and Gabon to get their campaigns underway
The 29th-minute goal came after a strong run from Modibo
Maiga who cut the ball back for Traore to blast home as Seydou
Keita scampered out of the way.
On a night of plentiful chances, it was the only accurate
finish as both sides traded blows in a high tempo game that
contrasted with some of the pedestrian efforts in the first four
days of the continental championship.
Guinea made the most opportunities, notably in the first 25
minutes with Ismail Bangoura going close, and in a dominant
second-half display as they attempted to get back into the game.
Coach Michel Dussuyer introduced three young substitutes -
including debutant Abdoul Razzagui Camara - to increase the pace
of his attack but was let down by poor finishing.
Substitute Ousmane Barry missed a header in front of goal
provided by Camara's cross and former captain Pascal Feindouno
twice shot narrowly wide.
Mali's win set up a mouth-watering meeting with Ghana on
Saturday.
Ghana beat Botswana 1-0 in Franceville earlier on Tuesday.
