FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 22 Captain
Seydou Keita could miss Mali's opening match at the African
Nations Cup finals as injury concerns mounted for coach Alain
Giresse on Sunday.
Team officials said the Barcelona midfielder, runner-up in
the recent African Footballer of the Year poll, has a knee
complaint and sprained ankle and is battling against time to be
ready for Tuesday's Group D game against Guinea in Franceville.
Cheick Tidiane Diabate, the Girondins Bordeaux forward
expected to be Giresse's first choice in attack, has a hamstring
injury likely to keep him out of the game.
Mahamane Traore, the midfielder from Ligue 2 club Metz, has
still not recovered from a calf strain that limited his
participation in the pre-tournament preparations.
Mali have already lost four players to injury ahead of the
tournament.
French-based defenders Adama Coulibaly and Amadou Sidibe
were ruled out of selection and both Mohamed Fofana and Khalilou
Traore had to withdraw after being selected last week for the
final 23-man squad.
Keita only recently returned from self-imposed exile from
the Mali side after the last Nations Cup, persuaded back by
Giresse after previously complaining of poor treatment by
officials.
