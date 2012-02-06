By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 6 Seydou Keita has emerged as
the undisputed leader of an exciting young Mali side six months
after returning from a 20-month hiatus from the international
game.
The 32-year-old Barcelona midfielder was carried high on the
shoulders of his team mates after scoring the decisive penalty
in the shootout against Gabon in their African Nations Cup
quarter-final on Sunday.
It was an unlikely scenario a year ago when he was still
refusing to play for the team in protest at what he saw as bad
organisation by the country's soccer federation.
"It wasn't easy to score that penalty but this win is as
good as any I've had at Barcelona," said Keita, who took centre
stage at a news conference while coach Alain Giresse and captain
Cedric Kante listened attentively.
"I'm one of the older players in the team but I feel younger
than any of the other squad members right now."
Keita ignored his country's call-ups after the 2010 Nations
Cup in Angola, where much was expected from Mali before they
went out in the first round.
Persuaded back in September last year, he competed in the
last two qualifiers to ensure Mali's participation at the
tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon and is now at the
heart of a side that has undergone much change under Giresse.
'SOMETHING SPECIAL'
His shoulder draped with a Mali flag, Keita defended his
lengthy self-imposed exile and spoke of his loyalty.
"It's not normal not to play for one's country but I had
objections and reasons," he said.
"There were other players too," he added, citing the example
of former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko, who has ended his
international career with similar misgivings."
Keita had first made a tearful appeal for peace in his
country, where a Tuareg insurgency in the north of the country
has led to an estimated 10,000 people being displaced, before
his mood brightened as he spoke of matters on the pitch.
He converted the winning kick as Mali beat Gabon 5-4 on
penalties following a 1-1 draw to reach the semi-finals, where
they will play Ivory Coast in Libreville on Wednesday.
"This is something special for me because I'm not getting
any younger," Keita said.
"It was difficult to keep going for 120 minutes but I'm
really happy. We have a team under reconstruction and a lot of
new players who are competing up to their potential."
