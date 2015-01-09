MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Mali.

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1972, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013

Best performance: Runners-up 1972

Drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Guinea and Ivory Coast

- - -

Coach: Henryk Kasperczak

The former Poland World Cup player returned for a second stint as coach of Mali last year, the team he took to the semi-finals when they hosted the tournament in 2002.

He also led Ivory Coast to third place in 1994 and Tunisia to the runners-up berth in 1996. He was not as successful as coach of Senegal in 2008.

After concluding his playing career in France, Kasperczak coached at Metz, St Etienne, Racing Strasbourg, Montpellier, Lille and Bastia. He has also coached in his native Poland and in Greece and China.

He was an influential player in the Poland side that finished third at the 1974 World Cup.

- - -

Key player: Seydou Keita. Age: 34. Midfielder.

A teenage prodigy at Olympique Marseille who has become one of Africa's all-time greats.

He made a career-defining move to Spain in 2007 and his transfer from Sevilla to Barcelona in May 2008 cost 14 million euros ($16.58 million).

Stayed at Barca until 2012 and then left for China. Has since moved to AS Roma. Helped Mali finish third at the last two Nations Cups.

- - -

FIFA world ranking: 49

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group B behind Algeria and ahead of Malawi and Ethiopia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Germain Berthe (Onze Createurs), Soumaila Diakite (Esteghlal Meli-Sanati Khuzestan), Ntji Michel Samake (CS Duguwolofila)

Defenders: Idrissa Coulibaly (Hassania Agadir), Ousmane Coulibaly (Platanias), Salif Coulibaly (TP Mazembe Englebert), Drissa Diakite (Bastia), Fousseyni Diawara (Tours), Mohamed Konate (Renaissance Berkane), Adama Tamboura (Randers), Molla Wague (Udinese)

Midfielders: Sigamary Diarra (Valenciennes), Tongo Hamed Doumbia (Toulouse), Seydou Keita (AS Roma), Mamoutou Ndiaye (Zulte Waregem), Yacouba Sylla (Erciyesspor), Abdou Traore (Girondins Bordeaux)

Forwards: Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux), Abdoulaye Diaby (Mouscron-Peruwelz), Modibo Maiga (Metz), Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Mustapha Yatabare (Trabzonspor), Sambou Yattabare (Guingamp)

($1 = 0.8446 Euros) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)