DURBAN, South Africa Jan 28 Mali sealed a quarter-final place at the African Nations Cup.after recovering from conceding a penalty after 35 seconds to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday.

Mali finished second behind Ghana in Group B and now play hosts South Africa in Durban on Saturday.

They made a dreadful start, the Congolose awarded a penalty inside the first minute when Momo Sissoko brought down Yves Diba, allowing Dieumerci Mbokani to score his second from the spot at the tournament.

But Mahamadou Samassa equalised in the 14th minute to ensure Mali got the point they required to progress.