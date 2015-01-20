MALABO Jan 20 Cameroon salvaged a 1-1 draw against Mali in their African Nations Cup opener on Tuesday thanks to Ambroise Oyongo's late equaliser in Malabo.

Oyongo netted six minutes from time to cancel out Sambou Yatabare's second-half opener to leave all four sides in Group D level after Ivory Coast and Guinea drew 1-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Mali made a good start with Bakary Sako's cross shot tipped away by Fabrice Ondoa in the 10th minute at the Nuevo Estadio.

Cameroon suffered an early setback when midfielder Eyong Enoh was injured and replaced by Franck Kom after 17 minutes.

Mali went close again in the 35th minute but Ondoa blocked Mustapha Yatabare's header.

Yatabare looked lively in the first half but found it hard to unsettle a solid Cameroon central defence well-marshalled by Aurelien Chedjou and Nicolas Nkoulou.

It was his brother who broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, firing a half-volley at the far post past Ondea.

Mali could not hold on though and six minutes from time Oyongo controlled Raoul Loe's cross and slotted the ball past Soumbeyla Diakite to give his team a barely-deserved point. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)