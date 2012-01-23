LIBREVILLE Jan 23 Gabon get their African Nations Cup campaign underway on Monday, aiming to emulate co-hosts Equatorial Guinea by winning their opening match of the tournament.

But unlike Guinea, who caused an upset with their late victory over Libya on Saturday, Gabon will start as favourites for their match in their capital against debutants Niger.

There is a growing expectation swirling around the Gabon side, steaming from the country's surprise qualification at under-23 level for the London Olympics, despite being drawn in a tough Group C.

The main protagonists in the pool are Morocco and Tunisia, two past winners who meet in the second match on Monday evening at the newly-built stadium in Libreville.

A confident Morocco coach Eric Gerets has repeatedly championed his side's credentials as potential Nations Cup winners but Tunisia have been more circumspect in their prognosis after several years of declining form.

In Group B on Sunday, Didier Drogba scored in Ivory Coast's 1-0 win over Sudan and Angola beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)