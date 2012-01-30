LIBREVILLE Jan 30 Angola need a point against Ivory Coast when they clash in Malabo on Monday to join the African Nations Cup favourites in the quarter-finals.

If they are beaten in the Equatorial Guinean capital then they open the door for Sudan to sneak into second place in Group B.

Sudan, however, would have to win at the finals for the first time in 42 years. They play the already eliminated Burkina Faso in Bata at the same time.

The Ivorians, with two wins from two, have dispensed with any pretence of playing pretty football in favour of a safety first approach, despite having the strongest squad at the tournament.

"The most important thing is to score one goal more than your opponents," coach Francois Zahoui said.

The runner-up in Group B will play Zambia in the first of the quarter-finals in Bata next Saturday. The winner will play co-hosts Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, also on Saturday. (Editing by Justin Palmer)