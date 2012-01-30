By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 30 Angola need a point against
Ivory Coast when they clash in Malabo on Monday to join the
African Nations Cup favourites in the quarter-finals.
If they are beaten in the Equatorial Guinean capital then
they open the door for Sudan to sneak into second place in Group
B.
Sudan, however, would have to win at the finals for the
first time in 42 years. They play the already eliminated Burkina
Faso in Bata at the same time.
The Ivorians, with two wins from two, have dispensed with
any pretence of playing pretty football in favour of a safety
first approach, despite having the strongest squad at the
tournament.
"The most important thing is to score one goal more than
your opponents," coach Francois Zahoui said.
The runner-up in Group B will play Zambia in the first of
the quarter-finals in Bata next Saturday. The winner will play
co-hosts Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, also on Saturday.
