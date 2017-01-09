Soccer-Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS, Jan 25 Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
RABAT Jan 9 Morocco have added Sofiane Boufal to their growing injury list ahead of the African Nations Cup after the midfielder was sent home from a traning camp in the United Arab Emirates.
Morocco have already lost midfielder Younes Belhanda to a broken toe, Oussame Tannane to a thigh injury and Nouredine Amranat due to an ankle problem.
"Sofiane Boufal has left the camp after examination of his injury showed he would not be capable of playing at the Nations Cup," the Morocco Football Federation said in a statement.
Morocco play Finland in a friendly on Tuesday before heading to the tournament in Gabon where their first match is against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Veria 0 Iraklis 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 17 13 3 1 36 8 42 ------------------------- 2 Panionios 17 9 4 4 23 13 31 3 Xanthi 17 9 4 4 22 16 31 4 Panathinaikos 17 8 6 3 21 11 30 5 PAOK Salonika * 16 9 2 5 23 11 26 ------------------------- 6 AEK 17 6 7 4 25 16 25 7 PA
BARCELONA, Jan 25 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique avoided questions about his future on Wednesday as speculation grows that he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract with the Spanish champions expires.