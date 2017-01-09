RABAT Jan 9 Morocco have added Sofiane Boufal to their growing injury list ahead of the African Nations Cup after the midfielder was sent home from a traning camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Morocco have already lost midfielder Younes Belhanda to a broken toe, Oussame Tannane to a thigh injury and Nouredine Amranat due to an ankle problem.

"Sofiane Boufal has left the camp after examination of his injury showed he would not be capable of playing at the Nations Cup," the Morocco Football Federation said in a statement.

Morocco play Finland in a friendly on Tuesday before heading to the tournament in Gabon where their first match is against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)