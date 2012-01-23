By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 23 Gritty Tunisia defeated
highly-fancied Morocco 2-1 on Monday despite spending much of
the African Nations Cup Group C tie on the back foot.
Saber Khlifa got the slightest of touches to a free kick
from Khaled Korbi to open the scoring in the first half and
Tunisia made it 2-0 when substitute Youssef Msakni finished off
a counter attack in the 77th minute.
Captain Houcine Kharjah pulled one back for Morocco in the
86th minute before the same player missed from close range in
stoppage time.