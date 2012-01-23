LIBREVILLE Jan 23 Gritty Tunisia defeated highly-fancied Morocco 2-1 on Monday despite spending much of the African Nations Cup Group C tie on the back foot.

Saber Khlifa got the slightest of touches to a free kick from Khaled Korbi to open the scoring in the first half and Tunisia made it 2-0 when substitute Youssef Msakni finished off a counter attack in the 77th minute.

Captain Houcine Kharjah pulled one back for Morocco in the 86th minute before the same player missed from close range in stoppage time.