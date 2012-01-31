By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 31 Younes Belhanda's goal
11 minutes from time earned Morocco a 1-0 win over Niger on
Tuesday in an African Nations Cup tie involving two Group C
teams already eliminated.
It was the last game of the tournament for both nations who
finished behind group winners Gabon, the co-hosts, and Tunisia.
Morocco were one of the pre-tournament favourites but have
suffered a major crisis of confidence less than six months
before launching their World Cup qualifying campaign.
They gave another poor performance on Tuesday that will not
bode well for the future of coach Eric Gerets.
Former Belgium World Cup player Gerets said beforehand that
he viewed the match with Niger as a chance to start again after
their opening defeats by Tunisia and Gabon.
Morocco dominated possession, their skilful midfielders
cleverly interchanging passes but also overelaborating and
showing indecision.
The only goal came when Marouane Chamakh, looking
suspiciously offside, put Belhanda in for a sliding finish.
Niger created the best opportunities in front of a small
crowd at the 45,000-capacity Libreville stadium.
The dangerous Moussa Maazou shaved the crossbar from close
range just before halftime and after the break Abdoul Karim
Lancina forced a good save from Morocco keeper Mohamed Amsif
with a swerving long range free kick.
