LIBREVILLE Jan 24 Morocco suffered eight
minutes of madness when they let their hearts rule their heads,
coach Eric Gerets said in the wake of a surprise 2-1 defeat by
Tunisia in the African Nations Cup.
The Belgian felt his side had played a strong match on
Monday but let their organisation slip at crucial moments and
got punished as a result in their opening match in Libreville.
"We tried to play quicker in the first half, chasing the
play from one side to the other and with lots of tempo, which is
our normal game," said Gerets.
"Collectively I think we played pretty well. It was good
football and I think maybe we were unfortunate not to score
more.
"But we let the heart overrule the brain at key moments of
the match. There were eight minutes in the game when we lost
concentration and organisation. It should be a good lesson to
the players that even if you are attacking you need to keep your
organisation at the back."
Morocco were stung by a freaky Tunisian goal in the first
half as the ball floated in from an innocuous-looking free kick
and then by a swift counter attack in the second half. Morocco
only pulled one goal back with six minutes left and ran out of
time in search of an equaliser.
"This result puts a lot of pressure on us, there is no
illusion about the fact we must now beat Gabon in our next
game," Gerets added.
Morocco's next Group D game is against the co-hosts in the
capital Libreville on Friday.
