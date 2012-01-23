* Tunisia make winning start
* Defeat for fancied Morocco
By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE, Jan 23 Gritty Tunisia defeated
highly-fancied Morocco 2-1 on Monday despite spending much of
the African Nations Cup Group C tie on the back foot.
In the earlier Group C match Gabon, co-hosts with Equatorial
Guinea, launched their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Niger in
front of a rapturous home crowd.
Tunisia opened the scoring in the first half when Saber
Khlifa got the slightest of touches to a free kick from Khaled
Korbi and they went 2-0 up after substitute Youssef Msakni
finished off a counter attack in the 77th minute.
Captain Houcine Kharjah pulled one back for Morocco in the
86th minute before the same player missed from close range in
stoppage time.
Morocco, one of the tournament favourites, showed plenty of
skill on the ball but were held at bay by a stout defensive
performance from their opponents.
Khlifa's 34th-minute goal came against the run of play
although Tunisia had rattled the woodwork on a rare attack.
Goalkeeper Nadir Lamyaghri misjudged the flight of Korbi's
free kick and the ball brushed Khlifa before ending up in the
back of the net.
Tunisia's second goal arrived when Morocco surged forward
and were caught on the break, Msakni finishing off the move with
a powerful low shot.
