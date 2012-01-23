* Tunisia make winning start

LIBREVILLE, Jan 23 Gritty Tunisia defeated highly-fancied Morocco 2-1 on Monday despite spending much of the African Nations Cup Group C tie on the back foot.

In the earlier Group C match Gabon, co-hosts with Equatorial Guinea, launched their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Niger in front of a rapturous home crowd.

Tunisia opened the scoring in the first half when Saber Khlifa got the slightest of touches to a free kick from Khaled Korbi and they went 2-0 up after substitute Youssef Msakni finished off a counter attack in the 77th minute.

Captain Houcine Kharjah pulled one back for Morocco in the 86th minute before the same player missed from close range in stoppage time.

Morocco, one of the tournament favourites, showed plenty of skill on the ball but were held at bay by a stout defensive performance from their opponents.

Khlifa's 34th-minute goal came against the run of play although Tunisia had rattled the woodwork on a rare attack.

Goalkeeper Nadir Lamyaghri misjudged the flight of Korbi's free kick and the ball brushed Khlifa before ending up in the back of the net.

Tunisia's second goal arrived when Morocco surged forward and were caught on the break, Msakni finishing off the move with a powerful low shot.

