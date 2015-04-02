LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Morocco can play in the 2017 African Nations Cup qualifiers after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld "in large part" their appeal against Confederation of African Football (CAF) sanctions.

"The suspension ... of the next two editions of the African Nations Cup, in 2017 and 2019, is annulled, and the fine imposed to the Royal Federation of Moroccan Football is reduced to $50,000," CAS said in a statement on Thursday.

CAF had barred Morocco from the 2015 edition, after the country refused to host the competition citing Ebola virus fears, and also banned them from entering the 2017 and 2019 editions while imposing a fine of $1 million.