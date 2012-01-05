BERNE Jan 5 Burkina Faso could be kicked
out of this month's African Nations Cup by the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday and be replaced by
Namibia.
The Lausanne-based sports tribunal said on its website
(www.tas-cas.org) on Thursday that it would be hearing the case.
Namibia have protested against Burkina Faso's use of
Cameroon-born defender Herve Zengue in two African Nations Cup
qualifiers against them, saying he was not born there, had no
blood ties with the country and had never lived there.
They went to CAS after the Confederation of African Football
(CAF) threw out their protest on a technicality.
Soccer's governing body FIFA has said it cannot get
involved.
Burkina, drawn in Group B along with Ivory Coast, Sudan and
Angola, said Zengue was given a passport because he was married
to a Burkinabe woman.
FIFA statutes say however that, in addition to being granted
nationality, a naturalised player must have lived in his adopted
country for at least five years.
Zengue, who plays for top-flight Russian club Terek Grozny,
has not been included in Burkina's Nations Cup finals squad.
Nambia lost 4-0 away and 4-1 at home to Burkina but want to
be handed 3-0 forfeit wins for each game.
If they are successful they will top the group in Burkina's
place.
"We know we have got a case and it would not be good for us
to go to the Nations Cup without prior preparations," Namibia FA
president John Muinjo told the BBC while announcing his squad
would begin training immediately.
"It's our ultimate goal to play at the Nations Cup, everyone
is positive. We have to take a team that is adequately
prepared."
The Nations Cup, being staged in Gabon and Equatorial
Guinea, kicks off on Jan. 21.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories