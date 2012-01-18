Jan 18 Factbox on
African Nations Cup finalists Niger (Group C):
Niger
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: none
Coach: Harouna Doula Gabde, a former international full
back, took on the job in 2009 but has no profile outside of
Niger. He was in charge of his country's surprise qualification
for the African Nations Championship in Sudan last year - the
tournament for home-based players only - and then oversaw their
remarkable qualification to the 2012 Nations Cup finals. His
lack of experience prompted the Niger federation to appoint
veteran French coach Rolland Courbis to help him, ostensibly as
an advisor but it is likely that the former Girondins Bordeaux
and Olympique Marseille coach will make all the key decisions at
the Nations Cup finals.
Key players:
Moussa Maazou (Zulte-Waregem) Age: 23. Pos: Forward
Bulldozing forward whose has been the country's major export
to Europe, playing at Bordeaux and Monaco in the French league
and CSKA Moscow in Russia, but is now stuck in the anonymity of
Belgium where his club career seems to be stagnating. His goals
against Egypt and South Africa in the qualifiers proved the
catalyst for Niger's surprise qualification.
Daouda Kassaly (Coton Sport). Age: 28 Pos: Goalkeeper
Played for Cameroon club Coton Sport in the 2007 African
Champions League and has four league titles with the club.
Previously, he was also a national champion in Niger with Sahel
SC. A proposed transfer to Rapid Bucharest fell through two
years ago.
Kamilou Daouda (CS Sfaxien). Age: 23 Pos: Forward
Well-travelled striker who has been a regular in the
qualifying competition for his country. There is some doubt over
his official age because he went to Cameroon in 2005 after
several domestic achievements, ostensibly still a teenager.
Since then, he transferred to Al Ittihad in Libya but left when
the league stopped there last March because of the rebellion
against Muammar Gaddafi's regime. Signed at the start of the
season for CS Sfaxien in Tunisia.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 97th
Prospects: Niger secured qualification in fortuitous
circumstances, when favourites South Africa misjudged the
permutations needed to win the preliminary pool, and will likely
find themselves well out of their depth at the Nations Cup. They
lost all their away matches in the qualifiers and while they
have made their home ground in Niamey a tough place for
opponents in recent times, they have no track record on the road
or in major tournaments. They are also arguably in the toughest
group in the first round.
