Jan 7 Niger have retained 16 players from the last African Nations Cup in their squad of 23 named on Monday for this month's finals in South Africa.

They face Mali, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group B. Their first match is on Jan. 20 against Mali in Port Elizabeth.

Niger made their debut in the continental championship last year but exited the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon early without a point.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Toldo Alzouma (Garde Nationale), Daouda Kassaly (Chippa United), Rabo Saminou (Sahel SC)

Defenders: Ismael Alassane (Mangasport), Mohamed Bachar (AS Douanes), Mohamed Chicoto (AS Marsa), Kourouma Fatokouma (Chabab Al Hociema), Lucky James (AS Douanes), Koffi Dan Kowa (ES Zarzis), Kader Amadou Dodo (Olympic), Issiaka Koudize (Garde Nationale), Mohamed Soumaila (Olympic)

Midfielders: Moutari Amadou (FC Mans), Issoufou Boubacar (unattached), Karim Lancina (unattached), Abdoul Idrissa Laouali (Mangasport), William Ngounou (IF Limhamn Bunkeflo), Souleymane Sakou (Olympic), Boubacar Talatou (Thanda Royal Zulu)

Forwards: Issoufou Alhassane (Wydad Fes), Kamilou Daouda (JS Saoura), Moussa Maazou (Etoile Sahel), Modibo Sidibe (unattached). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Alison Wildey)