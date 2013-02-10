LAGOS Feb 10 Nigerians celebrated becoming
Africa's soccer champions from the edge of the Sahara desert to
the Atlantic coast on Sunday, enjoying a reprieve from headlines
of violence and corruption.
Thousands stormed the streets in towns and villages from the
dusty, mostly-Muslim north to the swampy oil-producing Niger
Delta in the south, burning tyres and letting off fireworks in a
rare show of national celebration.
Stadiums in Nigeria's capital Abuja and its largest city,
Lagos, were filled with fans watching the final on big screens.
In villages across Africa's biggest oil producer, hundreds
crowded around tiny, fuzzy television sets to catch a glimpse of
their heroes.
"You can see we are united in this victory, both Christian
and Muslim," said Musa Mohammed in Kano, a northern city where
two days ago nine health workers administering polio
vaccinations were killed.
"How I wish this togetherness would continue."
Nigeria's 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in the final ended
almost two decades without African Nations Cup success for the
continent's most populous nation.
The country of 160 million people has been hit by an
Islamist insurgency in the last two years, and its southern oil
region has been ravaged by kidnappings and oil theft. But for
one night that was all forgotten.
"Our wounds have been healed," Sunday Dadiowei said in
Yenagoa, the capital of President Goodluck Jonathan's home
state. "Today we are the champions of Africa and for that every
Nigerian should be proud."
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa, Chukwuemeka Madu in
Kano, Abraham Achirga in Abuja, Bello Buhari in Jos; Writing by
Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)