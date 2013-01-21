NELSPRUIT, South Africa Jan 21 Burkina Faso equalised with the last kick of the game to force a 1-1 draw with Nigeria and leave all four teams in Group C equal on one point from their opening games at the African Nations Cup after hosts Zambia drew 1-1 with Ethiopia earlier.

Nigeria appeared to have done enough to secure a laboured win thanks to an opportunist 23rd-minute goal from Emmanuel Emineke who reacted faster than the defenders to a clever flick from Brown Ideye.

They failed to add to their lead though and had Efe Ambrose sent off in the 73rd minute after tangling with Burkina Faso's Jonathan Pitroipa.

With the final seconds ticking down and the referee looking at his watch for the final time Burkina Faso carved open Nigeria's defence allowing Alain Traore to equalise.

Nigeria now face Zambia and Burkina Faso face Ethiopia in their next Group C matches both at the Mbombela Stadium on Friday.

