MALABO Feb 6 Staging a World Cup or European
championship is a huge undertaking where host nations are
expected to build state-of-the-art stadiums and provide hotels
and transport for hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Preparations for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and this
year's European championship in Poland and Ukraine were
surrounded by doubts over whether the host nations could cope
with the influx of visitors.
At the African Nations Cup, organisers have found a way of
making things much easier for themselves: they ignore the fans
altogether.
As in previous editions of the tournament, co-hosts Gabon
and Equatorial Guinea have been expected to provide facilities
only for the 16 participating teams and their officials. These
boil down to four stadiums, a similar number of training
grounds, a handful of hotels and charter flights to ferry the
teams around.
In Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea where Group B
was played, accommodation for teams and officials has varied
enormously.
Ivory Coast were placed in a luxury hotel with its own
private beach and golf course, reached by a fully-lit, six-lane
highway, while Sudan were in a kitsch, three-star establishment
with low ceilings and fake chandeliers, situated by a noisy
roundabout.
The four teams shared two training grounds, one of them the
old national stadium. It was a similar story elsewhere.
Local organisers chartered planes from Royal Air Maroc to
transport teams and Confederation of African Football (CAF)
officials between the venues of Malabo, Bata, Libreville and
Franceville. Witnesses said that the Boeing 737 aircraft
sometimes carried only a handful of people.
Everyone else was left to infrequent scheduled flights,
which in the case of the Malabo to Libreville route were less
frequent than daily with some departing at three o'clock in the
morning.
EMPTY SEATS
CAF's policy has in the last 15 years allowed it to take the
Nations Cup to countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Ghana and
Angola, which would not be able to cope with large numbers of
visiting fans.
The downside is that, unless the host nation is playing,
most matches are played in front of rows and rows of empty
seats, one of the most dispiriting sights in sport.
World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana found themselves playing
Guinea before only 4,000 fans in Franceville, even fewer saw
Ivory Coast beat Angola in Malabo and only a few hundred watched
the Zambia-Sudan quarter-final in Bata.
The only visiting fans at the Nations Cup tend to be
organised groups who are heavily subsidised by the government or
federation of their country. Varying from 50 fans for Burkina
Faso to around 600 from oil-rich Angola, these supporters' clubs
include sizeable bands and are capable of bringing the emptiest
of stadiums to life.
For independent fans, however, it is a near-hopeless task.
Low-cost airlines are a rarity in Africa and connections are
often slow, complicated and painfully expensive. In any case,
there is often no accommodation with hotel rooms almost
impossible to find.
Visitors find their way barred by byzantine visa
restrictions which host nations fail to lift even after being
awarded the tournament.
There were numerous cases of supporters and journalists who
missed the present tournament and the 2010 competition in Angola
because they were unable to get the magic stamp in their
passport.
To add insult to injury, local fans are priced out of the
games. The cheapest tickets for matches in Equatorial Guinea
were equivalent to a week's income for most people.
Ruslan Obiang, chief executive of Equatorial Guinea's local
organising committee, blamed his team's own success in reaching
the quarter-finals for the low attendances at matches involving
other teams.
"It was a little disappointing but I think it happened
because of the success of our national team," he told Reuters.
"I think that, because the national team has had positive
results, people have preferred to save their money to follow the
national team.
"If the team had fulfilled expectations, which would have
been getting knocked out in the first round, I'm sure the
matches with Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Senegal would have
produced better attendances."
CAF secretary general Hicham El Amrani recognised the
problem although he had no specific answers as to how it could
be dealt with.
"There's a limit to what we can do about it, Equatorial
Guinea is not the biggest nation in terms of population but we
could do better in the distribution of tickets," he said in an
interview with the BBC.
"If their national team is not playing, it's a challenge to
fill the entire stadium, so that has been the reality for the
African Nations Cup but that is something we are trying to keep
improving."
"We cannot just give away tickets, there has to be a minimum
requirement," he added. "There's nothing wrong with giving away
tickets, it needs to be done in a structured manner; giving away
tickets is not the issue."
"There is a system of sales that needs to be followed and
respected. This is the flagship tournament, we cannot just give
away tickets."
