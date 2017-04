BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 8 The African Nations Cup final between Ghana and Ivory Coast will be decided on penalties after the teams finished level at 0-0 following extra time at the Estadio de Bata on Sunday.

Neither side created many chances with Ghana's Christian Atsu coming closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the post after 26 minutes. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)