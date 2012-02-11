- MALABO Feb 11 Mali
finished third at the African Nations Cup after two goals from
Cheick Tidiane Diabate delivered a 2-0 win over 10-man Ghana on
Saturday.
The giant France-based striker scored both from close range
as Mali ensured a second successive crushing defeat for Ghana,
upset by Zambia in Wednesday's semi-finals, in four days.
Ghana's misery included the dismissal of central defender
Isaac Vorsah for a second yellow card just past the hour mark.
Diabate put Mali ahead when he was first to react after
goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey could only palm out a long-range shot
in the 23rd minute, sliding the ball into the net.
He added the second with 10 minutes left after a breakaway
ended with a pinpoint cross from fullback Adama Tamboura.
Diabate is level on three goals with six other players at
the top of the tournament's scoring chart.
A dispirited Ghana saw Vorsah become their third player to
be sent off at this year's finals.
Ghana, who had beaten Mali 2-0 in the group phase last
month, thought they had scored just after halftime but Sulley
Muntari's effort was ruled offside.
