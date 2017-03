MALABO Jan 27 This weekend's African Nations Cup quarter-finals have been moved away from the small Equatorial Guinea towns of Ebebiyin and Mongomo due to concerns over the pitches.

Saturday's quarter-final between the host nation and Tunisia, scheduled for the 5,000-capacity Estadio de Ebebiyín, has been shifted to Bata, the Confederation of African Football said on Tuesday.

It will be played as the second match in a double-header also involving the derby between Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sunday's quarter-final in Mongomo between the winners of Group C and runners-up in Group D, will now be played as the opening match of two at the Estadio de Malabo.

The first games will kick off at 1600 GMT with the second moved 30 minutes later than originally scheduled at 1930 GMT.