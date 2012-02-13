LIBREVILLE Feb 13 Zambia's poignant and
heart-warming triumph at the Nations Cup capped a tournament
which was strong on emotion, easy on the ears and may be on the
rise again after hitting a low point in Angola two years ago.
Lying 71st in the world rankings, with a squad based on
little-known, African-based players and playing only a few
kilometres from the scene of an air crash which wiped out their
team in 1993, Zambian's win left even their own coach Herve
Renard lost for words.
"They found the strength, I don't know where," he said after
they beat the Ivory Coast's team of European-based players 8-7
on penalties on Sunday following a goalless draw.
"There is something written somewhere," added Renard, who
himself abandoned a playing career after realising he was not
good enough and spent 10 years running a cleaning company.
"It just felt right but it was not because of me, I don't
know where it came from."
After winning, the Zambian team held up banners remembering
their side who died in an air crash following a stopover in
Gabon on the way to a World Cup qualifier in Senegal in 1993.
It was the sort of fairytale which simply could not happen
in the big-money world of European club football and may help
the Nations Cup to gain new appeal.
The tournament was once regarded as an exotic sideshow
associated with the old cliches about colourful fans, tactically
naive teams and voodoo on the pitch.
Around 10 years ago, with the influx of African players to
Europe, it suddenly found itself being taken seriously, so much
so that European club coaches complained at having to release
their players.
As European interest grew, a new reality struck. The
football was often dull and defensive and, although the fans
were colourful, there were not many of them with most games
played in empty stadiums.
Chaotic organisation and controversial refereeing,
particularly in Egypt in 2006, further lowered the outside
world's perception.
It reached a possible low point two years ago in Angola when
Togo pulled out of the tournament after two members of their
delegation were killed in an ambush on the team bus in the
province of Cabinda.
Although the tournament went on, the football was poor and
attendances dismal while the outrageous prices, chaotic
transport and visa restrictions which barred many would-be
visitors all left a sour taste in the mouth.
SMOOTH TOURNAMENT
For 2012, oil-rich co-hosts Gabon and Equatorial Guinea
produced impressive infrastructure, although nagging worries
over visas and hotels persisted until the last minute for many
visitors.
However, once the tournament started, things ran
impressively smoothly with a notable absence of heavy-handed
security.
Despite the absence of big guns Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt,
the competition threw up the drama which had been palpably
missing from previous editions.
There was the astonishing progress of Equatorial Guinea,
ranked 151st in the world, to the quarter-finals, thanks to a
stunning injury-time win over Senegal with a goal from Spanish
fourth-division amateur David Alvarez.
Gabon also surpassed expectations, reaching the last eight
even more dramatically by beating Morocco 3-2 with a 95th-minute
free kick.
They produced arguably the player of the tournament in
striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the Mohican-haired
player's tournament ended in tears when he missed the decisive
penalty in the quarter-final shootout defeat against Mali.
That produced more moving scenes as the inconsolable,
23-year-old was comforted by his father, himself a former Gabon
player.
Didier Drogba's two missed penalties for Ivory Coast, one in
the final and one in the quarter-finals, and a first-round exit
for a heavily-fancied Senegal team added to the overall drama.
The big disappointment was the failure to fill stadiums,
with many games played in half-empty arenas.
Fortunately, the organised supporters groups who did turn up
banged drums and played trumpets, rather than blowing vuvuzelas
proving that the dreaded plastic horns, which provided the
monotonous backdrop for South Africa in 2010, have failed to
catch on elsewhere in the continent.
