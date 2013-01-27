DURBAN, South Africa Jan 27 Dean Furman enjoyed a delightful double on Sunday when South Africa qualified for the African Nations Cup quarter-finals and his Oldham Athletic eliminated Liverpool in the English FA Cup.

"I walked straight into the changing room and was told the score," Furman told reporters with a broad smile after learning that third-tier Oldham had scored a shock 3-2 win over Premier League opposition.

The midfielder, who featured in a 2-2 draw for South Africa against Group A rivals Morocco that clinched a place in the last eight for the host nation, said he got straight on the phone to Oldham's two-goal hero Matt Smith.

"We share a house together," Furman said. "I can only imagine the party back there tonight.

"I'm totally thrilled with both results. What a day for me."

Furman is now hoping to play against Everton in the fifth round on Feb. 16 or 17, one week after the Nations Cup ends. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)