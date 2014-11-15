DURBAN, South Africa Nov 15 South Africa added their name to the list of African Nations Cup finalists when they beat Sudan 2-1 on Saturday to make sure of a top two finish in Group A.

Thulani Serero scored seven minutes before the break to settle home nerves at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as South Africa paid homage in a pre-match ceremony to their captain Senzo Meyiwa killed in a botched robbery three weeks ago.

Tokelo Rantie added the second with a swerving run through the defence in the 53rd minute but South Africa had to endure a nervy finish after Salah Ibrahim pulled one back in the 77th.

The victory moved South Africa to 11 points, out of reach of defending champions Nigeria who are third in the group, and Sudan, now eliminated.

Congo, who host Nigeria later on Saturday, are on seven points with Nigeria on four.

The top two teams in each of the seven qualifying groups advance to the finals.

South Africa join Algeria, the Cape Verde Islands, Tunisia and new hosts Equatorial Guinea in the field for the 16-team tournament, which will be held from Jan. 17-Feb. 8. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)