JOHANNESBURG Dec 30 South Africa have recalled experienced striker Bernard Parker for the African Nations Cup as coach Ephraim Mashaba named his 23-man selection on Tuesday.

Parker, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs but previously had spells with Red Star Belgrade and FC Twente, has not featured for the national side since a 5-0 loss to Brazil in March.

His 23 goals in 68 internationals put him third on the country's all-time scoring list behind Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett.

Mashaba named five overseas-based players in his squad, including Bournemouth striker Tokelo Rantie and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Dean Furman.

South Africa have been drawn in a difficult Group C along with Algeria, Ghana and Senegal for the Jan. 17-Feb. 8 tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Darren Keet (KV Kortrijk), Brilliant Khuzwayo (Kaizer Chiefs), Jackson Mabokgwane (Mpumalanga Black Aces) Defenders: Siyabonga Nhlapo (BidVest Wits), Patrick Phungwayo (Orlando Pirates), Anele Ngcongca (KRC Genk), Thulani Hlatshwayo (BidVest Wits), Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Thabo Matlaba (Orlando Pirates) Midfielders: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Andile Jali (KV Oostende), Reneilwe Letsholonyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Bongani Zungu (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thami Sangweni (Chippa United), Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers), Thuso Phala (SuperSport United), Mandla Masango (Kaizer Chiefs), Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates) Forwards: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs), Tokelo Rantie (AFC Bournemouth), Bongani Ndulula (AmaZulu), Sibusiso Vilakazi (BidVest Wits). (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)