MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers South Africa.

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013.

Best performance: Winners 1996

Drawn in Group C with Algeria, Ghana and Senegal.

- - -

Coach: Ephraim Mashaba

In his second spell in charge and after an unbeaten run through the qualifiers has been hailed as something of a miracle worker, having overhauled the team and included several teenagers in a bid to build for the future.

The 64-year-old has good track record with youth players, being in charge when South Africa went to the World Youth Championship for the first time and when the Under-23 team beat Brazil at the 2000 Olympics.

Apartheid denied Mashaba an opportunity for an international profile when he played in the 1970s but he did earn selection for various South African representative sides.

His last stint as national coach ended on the eve of the 2004 Nations Cup with Mashaba fired just before the finals in a dispute with officials over team selection.

- - -

Key player: Andile Jali. Age: 24. Midfielder.

Hard-working defensive midfielder with a languid style that belies a crunching tackle and large appetite for work.

Played for Soweto club Orlando Pirates in the African Champions League final in 2013 before signing with Belgian club Oostende last January.

The shop window of the Nations Cup is likely to give him a bigger profile and an opportunity to move to a larger club.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2015: 52

How they qualified: Top placed team in Group A, ahead of Congo, Nigeria and the Sudan.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Kortrijk), Brilliant Khuzwayo (Kaizer Chiefs), Jackson Mabokgwane (Mpumalanga Black Aces)

Defenders: Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Mulomowandau Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabo Matlaba (Orlando Pirates), Anele Ngcongca (Racing Genk), Siyabonga Nhlapo (Bidvest Wits), Patrick Phungwayo (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers), Andile Jali (Oostende), Reneilwe Letsholonyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates), Mandla Masango (Kaizer Chiefs), Thuso Phala (SuperSport United), Thami Sangweni (Chippa United), Bongani Zungu (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Bongani Ndulula (AmaZulu), Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs), Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Bidvest Wits). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)