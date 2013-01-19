JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 Hosts South Africa and tournament debutants Cape Verde Islands drew 0-0 in an error-strewn opening match of the African Nations Cup at a cold and rain-soaked Soccer City on Saturday.

Cape Verde wasted a golden opportunity to take an early grip on the game when Platini was put through on goal by Babanco after 13 minutes, but with only goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to beat, he scuffed his left-foot shot sending it well wide.

The game improved marginally after halftime as play became more stretched, but neither goalkeeper was seriously tested until Khune was forced to scramble a Heldon header away for a corner after 70 minutes.

It was a poor advertisement for the cream of African soccer. The second match of the Group A double-header between Angola and Morocco kicks off at 1900 GMT. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)