DURBAN, South Africa Jan 23 Hosts South Africa got their African Nations Cup campaign back on track with a convincing 2-0 win over Angola in Durban on Wednesday to go top of Group A.

Defender Siyabonga Sangweni handed them a 30th-minute lead with a far post volley and a solo effort from substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro doubled the advantage just after the hour mark.

South Africa had put on a poor show in drawing their opening match against Cape Verde on Saturday, but after making five changes for Wednesday's game produced a much more convincing performance.

They now have four points from their first two matches while Angola have one, having not scored in their two encounters at the 16-nation tournament. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)